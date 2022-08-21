Santa Train To Hold Drive-Thru Gift Distribution Event in 2022

5,000 gift bags will be distributed to families in Appalachia

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Aug. 19, 2022) – CSX and Santa Train partners Food City, Appalachian Power, Soles4Souls and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce announced today that they will once again hold a drive-thru version of the Santa Train rather than running the physical train.

“Several months of planning goes into bringing the Santa Train to life each year, meaning we are faced with making decisions as early as possible,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX. “Due to current supply chain and ongoing staffing challenges across our network, all of CSX’s resources and personnel are needed to help serve our customers and keep the nation’s economy moving. Because of this, we came to the difficult decision that it is not feasible for us to run the train in 2022.”

Although the physical train will not run, CSX intends to work with local partners to distribute 5,000 gift backpacks full of toys and winter accessories to families along the route the train traditionally serves.

“We’ve been working hard over the last few months to procure backpacks, toys and other accessories for distribution,” Tucker said. “We are thankful for each of our partners and look forward to working alongside them to spread cheer in Appalachia this holiday season.”

Over the last two years, 10,000 gift backpacks and hundreds of rolls of wrapping paper have been distributed at Food City locations along the traditional Santa Train route.

More information about the event and gift pickup locations will be announced soon. Attendees along the route can follow @SantaTrain on Facebook for periodic updates.

About the Santa Train:

Now in its 80th year, the Santa Train has traditionally operated along a 110-mile route through Appalachia, making stops in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee to distribute more than 15 tons of toys and other items to Appalachian families. The Santa Train is sponsored by CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power, Soles4Souls and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. Follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.

