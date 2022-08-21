New Virginia Employment Milestone Announced 08-19-2022

RICHMOND, VA – This week, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that there are nearly 100,000 more Virginians employed today than since the end of January.

Based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) household survey data released today by the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia added nearly 6,000 jobs in July, and the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage point to 2.7 percent from 3.4 percent in January. This rate continues to track below the national rate at 3.5 percent.

According to BLS household survey data, the number of employed residents rose by 5,865 to 4,238,134, with the labor force participation rate declined slightly to 63.8 from June’s revised 63.9 percent as the labor force in Virginia remains approximately 120,000 less than its pre-pandemic levels.

