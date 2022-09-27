Great News! Santa Train To Return to the RAILS for 80th Run

Change in plans follows community feedback, positive workforce developments

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Sept. 27, 2022) – After two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train will return to the rails Saturday, Nov. 19, for its 80th year.

Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, Kingsport Chamber, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that the 2022 event would follow the drive-thru format used since 2020. However, feedback and support from the community, in addition to positive developments regarding staffing, have made it possible for the train to run this year.

“The Santa Train is an important tradition, and running the train on its 80th anniversary and beyond was always our hope,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX. “We can’t wait to see everyone along the route this year.”

The train will take its traditional route from Shelby Yard near Pikeville, Ky., to Kingsport, Tenn. Additional details will be announced in the days and weeks to come.

“Going forward, our plan is to continue the event in Appalachia,” Tucker said. “The Santa Train means so much to so many, from the community to our employees. Our hope is to use the Santa Train tradition as a blueprint for community events and holiday trains in other parts of our network as well.”

###

About the Santa Train:

Now in its 80th year, the Santa Train has traditionally operated along a 110-mile route through Appalachia, making stops in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee to distribute more than 15 tons of toys and other items to Appalachian families. The Santa Train is sponsored by CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power, Soles4Souls and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. Follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.

About CSX:

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Fla., is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX), and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

