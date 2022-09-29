State of Emergency Declared in Virginia in Advance of Hurricane Ian

EDITOR’S NOTE: This announcement from Governor Glen Younkin’s office was not received by the CVT in time for publication on Wednesday.

This State of Emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.

The Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating resources and information to prepare for this storm. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center (VEOC) will coordinate preparedness, response, and recovery efforts with local, state, and federal officials.

Recommendations for Virginians

Make a plan. Plan in advance a route to a safe place, how you will stay in contact with family and friends, and what you will do in different situations. Additional planning resources are available at https://www.vaemergency.gov/prepare/make-a-plan/.

Prepare an emergency kit. For a list of recommended emergency supplies to sustain your household before, during, and after the storm visit: VAemergency.gov/emergency-kit.

Stay informed. Virginians should follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings. Download the FEMA app on your smartphone to receive mobile alerts from the National Weather Service. Power outages are always a concern during weather events—make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.

For more information about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats visit: VAemergency.gov/hurricanes and ready.gov/hurricanes.

FULL TEXT OF EXECUTIVE ORDER #22

NUMBER TWENTY-TWO (2022)

DECLARATION OF A STATE OF EMERGENCY DUE TO HURRICANE IAN

Importance of the Issue

The Virginia Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring Hurricane Ian that, as of 0500 this morning, was located 75 miles WSW of Naples, FL, moving at 10 mph. Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida this afternoon as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane. Although the forecasted tracks will become more certain in the coming days, Virginia is leaning forward given the likelihood of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts as Ian moves north into the Commonwealth and neighboring jurisdictions. The effects of this weather system are also likely to cause significant impacts to infrastructure, roadways, and utilities. Pre-positioning supplies will be necessary to assist our local partners, and the Virginia Emergency Support Team will continue to support this incident.

The anticipated effects of this situation constitute a disaster as described in § 44-146.16 of the Code of Virginia (Code). Therefore, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article V, Section 7 of the Constitution of Virginia, by §§ 44-146.17 and 44-75.1 of the Code, as Governor and Director of Emergency Management and Commander-in-Chief of the Commonwealth’s armed forces, Virginia National Guard, I proclaim a state of emergency. Accordingly, I direct state and local governments to render appropriate assistance to prepare for this event, to alleviate any conditions resulting from the situation, and to implement recovery and mitigation operations and activities so as to return impacted areas to pre-event conditions as much as possible. Emergency services shall be conducted in accordance with § 44-146.13 et seq. of the Code.



DIRECTIVE

In order to marshal all public resources and appropriate preparedness, response, and recovery measures, I order the following actions:

Implementation by state agencies of the Commonwealth of Virginia Emergency Operations Plan, as amended, along with other appropriate state plans. Activation of the Virginia Emergency Operations Center and the Virginia Emergency Support Team, as directed by the State Coordinator of Emergency Management, to coordinate the provision of assistance to state, local, and tribal governments and to facilitate emergency services assignments to other agencies. Authorization for the heads of executive branch agencies, on behalf of their regulatory boards as appropriate, and with the concurrence of their Cabinet Secretary, to waive any state requirement or regulation, and enter into contracts without regard to normal procedures or formalities, and without regard to application or permit fees or royalties. All waivers issued by agencies shall be posted on their websites. Activation of § 59.1-525 et seq. of the Code related to price gouging . Authorization of a maximum of $2,750,000 in state sum sufficient funds for state and local government mission assignments and state response and recovery operations authorized and coordinated through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management allowable by The Stafford Act, 42 U.S.C. § 5121 et seq. Included in this authorization is $750,000.00 for the Department of Military Affairs. Activation of the Virginia National Guard to State Active Duty.



Effective Date of this Executive Order

This Executive Order shall be effective September 28, 2022, and shall remain in full force and in effect until October 27, 2022, unless sooner amended or rescinded by further executive order. Termination of this Executive Order is not intended to terminate any federal type benefits granted or to be granted due to injury or death as a result of service under this Executive Order.

Given under my hand and under the Seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, this 28th day

of September 2022

