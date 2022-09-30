Pastor’s Corner – September 30, 2022

Today’s message is from Pastor Pam Sutherland of the St. Paul United Methodist Church & Fort Gibson United Methodist Church.

This morning as I sit safely in my house, my prayers go out for all those in the path of Hurricane Ian, now tropical storm Ian. Like many of you, I have friends and loved ones in Florida and other areas affected by the storm. My friend and fellow pastor in Fort Myers is praising God this morning for safety even though her home filled up with water and all her belongings are, for the most part, unsalvageable. She admits that her losses are difficult to deal with right now but she knows that her real treasure is in heaven because of her faith in Christ.

As we wait to see what this storm will bring to our area, let’s continue to pray that God will be near to all those who have suffered losses, and that many will respond to the call for help in the days and weeks ahead.

Grace and peace,

Pastor Pam

Thanks to the men of our Fort Gibson United Methodist and St. Paul United Methodist Men’s groups, along with those from the community who came out to put a roof on our neighbor’s house. You are making a difference in the lives of others!

