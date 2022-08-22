Flag Order for the Commonwealth of Virginia – in Memory of USMC Montford Point Marine, Wallace Green, Jr.

Deacon Wallace Green Jr. was born on Monday, November 25, 1929. After a full life of service, he peacefully entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 10, 2022, in his home under the loving watch of his beloved and faithful son, Kendall Green.

Wallace Green, Jr., was born in Smithfield, Virginia, to the late Wallace Green, Sr. and Emily Spratley Green. He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters Ralph, Annie, Beatrice, and Jimmie. His beloved wife of 62 years, Mildred Simpson Green, preceded him in passing (2015). His treasured daughter-in-law, Pat, passed away this past December.

Deacon Green is survived by his brother-in-law, Chase (Muriel), and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins. His nephew, Julian Patterson, and wife Terri were caringly attentive and remained especially close.

Mr. Wallace Green, Jr., attended Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk, Virginia. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. His tours of duty included the Korean and Vietnam Wars as a Gunnery Sergeant. 1st Sergeant Green was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal Combat “V” for his service in the Republic of Vietnam.

President Barack Obama awarded him the Congressional Gold Medal of Honor as a Montford Point Marine. The certificate of recognition reads: “In recognition of selfless service and sacrifice, the United States Marine Corps proudly honors the legacy of the Montford Point Marines. From 1942 to 1949, nearly 20 thousand African-American men joined the Marine Corps despite harsh contradictions between fighting for democracy overseas and the denial of civil rights at home. After completing arduous and segregated basic training at Montford Point Camp, North Carolina, these Marines served with distinction in World War II’s most challenging struggles in the Pacific. Some made the ultimate sacrifice; others continue their service through Korea and Vietnam and back home in the continued fight for civil rights.

“Montford Point veterans are legends in the rich history of the Marine Corps. Choosing to put their lives on the line in service to the nation, they advanced the cause of civil rights and contributed to President Truman’s decision to desegregate the Armed Services in 1948. Sixty-four years later, the 112th United States Congress awarded the Congressional Gold Medal as the highest appreciation for the Montford Point Marines for patriotism and distinguished achievement. Collectively, all Montford Point Marines paved the way for all men and women of all ethnicities and backgrounds who serve in today’s military. Semper Fidelis and God bless the Montford Point Marine.

“They came to the Capitol on crutches, with canes and walkers, and in wheelchairs,” as reported by Bonnie Cook of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But most of these Black men in their 80s and 90s, with a few over age 100, walked in Wednesday, despite the ravages of age, to be recognized with the nation’s highest civilian honor for their courage and determination.”

During his 22-year service to our country, Wallace Green Jr., maintained a loving and stable home for his wife and their only child, Kendall, in Norfolk, where they would remain a part of their extended family, community, and beloved church. A strong faith, love for family, and service to others were his strongest priorities.

Upon his honorable service as a Marine, Wallace Green Jr., earned his Bachelor of Science degree In Education from Old Dominion University and taught for 20 years with the Norfolk Public School System. He earned a Master of Arts in Education from George Washington University, a Certificate of Religious Studies from Virginia Union University, and a Master of Divinity degree from Richmond Virginia Seminary.

Deacon Green cared deeply for people and considered it a privilege to be a servant leader at The Historic Queen Street Baptist Church in Norfolk for decades. He and his wife Mildred served faithfully together as Deacons with the Prayer Ministry, the Benevolence Ministry, teaching Sunday School, Bible Class, and Vacation Bible School.

He was loved and admired by many and had a natural and particularly trained ability to counsel and encourage others. He joined in a covenant as a Spiritual Leader with the family of Gilbert and Joyce (Williams) Bland, to whom he was affectionately known as “Grandpa Green” by their sons, Samuel and William.

Deacon Wallace Green will be remembered as a faithful husband, an adoring dad, a grandpa, a Proud Marine, a teacher, and a deacon — a dedicated and humble servant with unshakable faith, always giving glory to God.

