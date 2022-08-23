Coronado Global Resources to Expand in SWVA – 181 New Jobs Expected

International metallurgical coal producer to increase capacity in Buchanan County and Tazewell County with a $169.1 million venture

RICHMOND, VA – Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, has announced plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County. The company’s commitment of $169.1 million toward this effort will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element in steel production. Coronado has developed both a retention and growth strategy with the Virginia operation, creating 181 new jobs paying above the average prevailing wage over four years.

“Coronado’s worldwide operations produce the highest quality metallurgical coal used in steel making,” said Gerry Spindler, CEO of Coronado Global Resources. “We are committed to our Buchanan operation in Virginia and see great potential for capitalizing on the growing demand for steel not only for construction and transportation infrastructure but also renewable energy component parts.”

Coronado Global Resources’ operations are located in two of the largest and most productive metallurgical coal basins in the world; the Bowen Basin in Queensland, Australia, and the Central Appalachian region of the U.S., servicing customers throughout the Asia-Pacific, Americas, and Europe. Coronado’s two U.S.-producing mine complexes are the Buchanan Mine Complex in Buchanan County and the Logan Mine Complex located in West Virginia. The Buchanan Mine Complex first commenced production in 1983, with longwall mining beginning in 1987; it is the largest metallurgical coal mine in Virginia. Coronado employs nearly 600 at the Buchanan facility.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Buchanan County, Tazewell County, and InvestSWVA to secure the project for Virginia. A $3,525,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund will be used to assist both counties with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

