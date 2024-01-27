The Reason for Our Hope — A message from Pastor Pam Sutherland

We have really enjoyed the warm temperatures this week and I’m sure you have as well. I understand we may get snow again next week. Are you prepared? My youngest daughter lives in Tennessee and was not prepared for the nine inches of snow that fell in Knoxville the other week. No extra groceries. Not even a snow shovel! By the end of the week she said all she had left for supper was some pasta noodles, parmesan cheese, and a lemon! She said, “I guess we’re having Italian tonight!”

Maybe that’s why the word prepare has been coming to mind all week. And since many words and thoughts come to me through song, I’ve been singing “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord” from the 1970’s musical “Godspell” all week. Hopefully writing this reflection will get that “earworm” out of my head!

It is good to be prepared. Teachers need to prepare for their classes. Students need to prepare for tests. Doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals need to prepare to treat their patients. Grocery stores need to prepare for the onslaught of milk and bread purchases before a snowstorm. All of us, in our professions, must be prepared to do the work we need to do. We should be prepared for whatever comes our way at work and at home.

There is something else we should prepare for – God wants us to be prepared to tell others about Jesus. In 1 Peter 3:15 we are instructed to:

We should always be prepared to tell people about the reason for our hope – Jesus Christ! We don’t have to quote a bunch of Bible verses, nor do we have to answer deep theological questions. We simply need to share our own experience of knowing Jesus and how that give us hope. Isn’t that what people need? A reason to have hope?

Why not take some time to think about the reason for your hope in Christ and be prepared to tell someone. Who knows? God may send someone to you today that needs hope.

Grace & peace,

Pastor Pam

Pastor Pam Sutherland’s charges include Fort Gibson United Methodist Church in Castlewood, VA and St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Paul, VA.

