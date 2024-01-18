Windborne Singers Bring Old Songs, Bold Harmonies to Big Stone Gap

Big Stone Gap, VA – Internationally acclaimed vocal ensemble Windborne specializes in close harmony singing, shifting effortlessly between drastically different styles of traditional music in a captivating show drawing on the singers’ deep roots in traditions of vocal harmony. Known for the innovation of their arrangements, their harmonies are bold and anything but predictable.

The quartet will perform on Friday, Jan. 26th at 7 p.m. in the Goodloe Center at Mountain Empire Community College. In conjunction with the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series and MECC, the performance is free and open to the public. For more information and to make reservations please visit proartva.org.

With a 20-year background studying polyphonic music around the world, Lauren Breunig, Jeremy Carter-Gordon, Lynn Rowan, and Will Rowan share a vibrant energy onstage with a blending of voices that can only come from decades of friendship alongside dedicated practice. The ensemble brings old songs into the present, drawing listeners along on a journey that spans continents and centuries, illuminating and expanding on the profound power and variation of the human voice. The singers educate as they entertain, sharing stories about their songs and explaining the context and characteristics of the styles in which they sing. Their musical knowledge spans many countries and cultures, but they remain deeply rooted in American folk singing traditions.

Hailed by BBC Traveling Folk as, “the most exciting vocal group in a generation,” Windborne has toured as cultural ambassadors with the U.S. State Department through American Music Abroad, and their latest project is to bring together songs from four hundred years of movements for people’s rights and sing them for the struggles of today.

Pro-Art’s spring season is underway! Explore the complete schedule of events, purchase season tickets, and make reservations at proartva.org. Season tickets are valid for all performances of the 47th season and can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling (276) 376-4520.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues or general questions are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email pro-art@uvawise.edu. For evolving conditions related to weather cancellations, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the C. Bascom Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, the Columbus Phipps Foundation, and the Lee County Community Foundation.

