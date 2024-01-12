God-Sized Dreams — by Pastor Pam Sutherland

I dream of a church…

where people come to faith

every Sunday

where testimony to God’s

supernatural activity is a

common occurrence.

I dream of a church…

where worship attracts heaven’s

attention and prayers

draw heaven down to earth;

where teaching empowers,

instructs and revives.

I dream of a church…

where faith is contagious,

love is infectious and

power is transferable;

where God is at home with us and

we are at home with God;

where thousands come to receive,

and hundreds are sent out to serve, and

millions are blessed.

I dream of a church…

the way God intended it to be.

I dream we are that church.

(Author unknown)

Will you dare to dream a God-sized dream with me in this New Year?

Grace & peace,

Pastor Pam

NOTE: Pastor Pam Sutherland’s charges include Fort Gibson United Methodist Church in Castlewood, VA, and St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Paul, VA.

