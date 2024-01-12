God-Sized Dreams — by Pastor Pam Sutherland

I dream of a church…
where people come to faith
every Sunday
where testimony to God’s
supernatural activity is a
common occurrence.
I dream of a church…
where worship attracts heaven’s
attention and prayers
draw heaven down to earth;
where teaching empowers,
instructs and revives.
I dream of a church…
where faith is contagious,
love is infectious and
power is transferable;
where God is at home with us and
we are at home with God;
where thousands come to receive,
and hundreds are sent out to serve, and
millions are blessed.
I dream of a church…
the way God intended it to be.
I dream we are that church.
(Author unknown)
Will you dare to dream a God-sized dream with me in this New Year?
Grace & peace,
Pastor Pam
NOTE: Pastor Pam Sutherland’s charges include Fort Gibson United Methodist Church in Castlewood, VA, and St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Paul, VA.