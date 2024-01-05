Spiritual Goals – By Pastor Pam Sutherland

Once again we are at the start of a New Year. That time when we look forward to possible new beginnings. Some of you may have made New Year’s Resolutions while others of us don’t even bother. We know we will break them before January is gone. While resolutions are often broken, it is important to have goals in life and not just at the New Year.

We have all probably had or have goals for our professional lives, goals for our families and children. Maybe you have personal health or fitness goals, or goals for that hobby you enjoy. Goals usually involved things that are truly important to us.

What about goals for your spiritual life? Have you ever set a goal to deepen your prayer life or study the Bible regularly? What about a goal to cultivate gratitude, or deal with some sin in your life?

Perhaps you shy away from making goals for the same reason you don’t make New Year’s Resolutions – you never seem to reach your goal. It seems to me that we always make time for and accomplish those goals that are really important to us. Is your spiritual life, your relationship with God, important to you? Is it important enough to set a goal to do what it takes for personal growth in your faith and character?

To be honest, I’ve tried and failed at goals for my own spiritual life. But the good news is, we don’t have to do it all on our own. When we rely on God’s Holy Spirit to help us and guide us, we can start anew every day. Because it is important to me, I keep trying and when I get discouraged, I remember the promise that He who began a good work in me will be faithful to complete it! (Philippians 1:6) That promise is for you too!

I wonder how different 2024 would be if we all set a goal to allow God to do His good work in and through us? What would we need to do differently? Can we make that a priority for 2024? I’m game if you are!

The Lord bless you and keep you, and make His face shine upon you throughout the coming year. Happy New Year!

Pastor Pam

NOTE: Pastor Pam Sutherland’s charges include Fort Gibson United Methodist Church in Castlewood, VA and St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Paul, VA.

