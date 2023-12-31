DMV Sets 2024 Schedule for Coal Haul Permit Inspections

Appointments Needed for Calibrations

RICHMOND – To allow customers to plan ahead, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is publishing the 2024 coal calibration inspection calendar. Inspections and calibrations are done by appointment only to save customers time. With appointments, trucks can usually be inspected in a few minutes.

Only empty trucks with valid registrations, credentials and legible vehicle identification numbers will be checked. Permits are valid for one year and will be issued during the appointment. Under Virginia Code § 46.2-1143, a truck cannot haul coal at the specified greater weight until it has been calibrated and has a current permit and decal. However, trucks may haul coal at standard legal weights without a valid permit or calibration.

All calibrations will be conducted at DMV’s Lebanon Coal Truck Calibration Site, located on Route 19 South in Russell County, approximately 1.5 miles north of Lebanon.

The schedule is available at dmv.virginia.gov. To schedule an appointment, please call (276) 608-1710 or (540) 357-3313.

NOTE: Calibration schedule below is accurate at this time, but is subject to change.

