The 2023 Community Christmas Dinner at St. Paul United Methodist Church

CHRISTMAS DAY – Monday, December 25, 2023 From near and far, folks gathered at St. Paul United Methodist Church to take part in the annual Community Christmas Dinner. This dinner is a tradition of long-standing, having been created years ago by several people who have since departed this realm.

As always, there were new faces as well as familiar faces. The buffet was a horn of plenty loaded with almost every good thing you could think of. Take-out meals were provided for distribution to those who, through infirmity or other reasons, were unable to attend.

The St. Paul United Methodist Church is the oldest church in St. Paul, having been established in the 1890’s. Within our Clinch Valley Times Archives there are many photos documenting both the church and its events. These events are an important part of our community’s history, and are the events of all local organizations.

(Pictured Above) Pastor Pam Sutherland welcomed the church’s guests and led everyone in a prayer of thanks before the food was served.

(Pictured above, L to R) Bob Ramey, Carey Beth Watkins, Sandra Ramey, and Jennifer Bailey were among those who helped prepare and serve the food we all enjoyed.

*********

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

