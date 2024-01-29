Upcoming Fundraiser at The Arts Depot

On Thursday, February 1 at The Arts Depot from 5:30 – 7:30 The Arts Depot will hold its annual ‘Art From the Heart ’ fundraiser. Local Artists from around the region have created 6” x 6” artwork for the event. Each piece will be sold for only $36, making original fine art accessible to everyone. This fundraiser is popular among locals and visitors alike.

Mimi Harris, a local artist who donated artwork for the event, says “This is my favorite thing to do in Abingdon all year.”

Part of the intrigue is that the art is covered up until the official unveiling at exactly 6:36 pm, where patrons scramble to find their favorites. A preview slideshow will be given before the unveiling. Everyone is invited and admission is free.

This year a new feature of the event is Chef Bobby Bonds, showcasing six dishes of delicious food in some of the resident artists’ studios. Beverages will also be provided.

Last year, The Arts Depot sold 113 pieces of art. This year there are more than 130 works of art available for purchase, including oil, acrylic, clay, watercolor, weaving, textiles, sculpture, collage, and more.

The event is held at The Arts Depot at 314 Depot Square, SW, Abingdon, Virginia. More information can be found at https://www.abingdonartsdepot.org/ or by calling 276-628-9091.

