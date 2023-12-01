Share Gratitude & Honor the True Spirit of Christmas – by Pastor Pam Sutherland

The Advent/Christmas Season is upon us and the calendar is filling up with opportunities to celebrate and focus on the true meaning of Christmas while enjoying some of the more secular traditions as well. What are some of your favorite Christmas traditions?

Many of our traditions are timeless, they have been carried on from one generations to the next. We have also initiated new traditions over the years, and let go of others as our families have grown and changed. One thing is certain, our traditions have changed over the years, sometimes so slowly we don’t even realize it, and sometimes overnight when we experience the loss of someone integral to our traditions. Grief over our losses can cause us to give up traditions altogether and with them the joy of the season, and thus we simply endure the season rather than celebrate it.

How can we honor the true spirit of Christmas amidst our grief? By finding solace in cherished memories, focusing on the loved shared, and reflecting with gratitude on those happier times. Gratitude is key to enjoying the life we have now. Rather than simply enduring the season, why not start a new tradition that reflects your gratitude for all God’s blessings in your life? Beginning with gratitude for the Savior whose birth we celebrate – Emmanuel – God with us!

At Christmas we celebrate that God became one of us, to identify with us in every way and then give His life as a ransom for us. Without Christ, Christmas is just another holiday that has been hyped up by the media. We can show our gratitude for Christ during the Christmas season by living into His commandments to love God and love others. We can show our gratitude for our salvation by sharing the Good News with others. We can show our gratitude for God’s blessings in our lives by sharing them with those in need. No matter what our life situation is this Christmas season, we can always find a way to share our gratitude and honor the true spirit of Christmas.

What is one new tradition you can start to show your gratitude for the true meaning of Christmas? I’m giving that some thought myself and will share it with you next time. In the meantime, I look forward to hearing about your favorite Christmas tradition(s) AND the new tradition you will start this year. Email me at pamsuth57@gmail.com and let’s share our gratitude and spread some Christmas joy!

Grace and peace,

Pastor Pam

NOTE: Pastor Pam Sutherland’s charges include Fort Gibson United Methodist Church is Castlewood, VA and St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Paul, VA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

