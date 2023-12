SMALL TOWN LIVING AT ITS FINEST — In 2012, there were so many participants in St. Paul’s Christmas Parade that it gridlocked in the downtown area. The SPPD had to untangle the snarl so everyone could go home. I was among the hundreds of spectators who turned out to see the parade and was fortunate to watch it with life-long friends Pauline Molinary and Therese Molinary Fields. The weather was beautiful that day and I took lots of photos. Look closely – you may appear in one of them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook