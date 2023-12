SPONSORED BY THE ST. PAUL – CASTLEWOOD KIWANIS CLUB

Although rain fell throughout the day and into the evening, it didn’t dampen the Christmas spirit of today’s parade participants and spectators. People of all ages turned out in large numbers to enjoy the occasion. There’s something about a parade that brings out the best in everyone. I could go on at length, but let’s allow the pictures tell the story…

PHOTO CREDITS — Cody Forsythe and David Gregory

