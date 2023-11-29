DULCIMER DUALITIES: Tradition Meets Contemporary in Performance at UVA Wise

Wise, VA – Grammy Award-winning American Roots artists Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer join Chinese classical hammered dulcimer player Chao Tian in a show that combines music “From China to Appalachia” and beyond. The trio will give a lecture and demonstration at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8th in Cantrell Hall at UVA Wise with a performance to follow at 7 p.m. These events are free and open to the public and brought to you in conjunction with Mid Atlantic Arts and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. For more information and to make reservations please visit proartva.org.

The group’s repertoire includes traditional Chinese and Appalachian music as well as contemporary and traditional music from around the world. Instrumentation includes yangqin (Chinese hammered dulcimer), gourd banjo, five-string banjo, ukulele, guitars, dumbek, cello-banjo and mandolin. Their unusual combinations explore new arrangements of traditional music. For instance, ukulele, yangqin and guitar create a new pallet for the Russian folk song, “Dark Eyes,” transforming it into a jazz manouche tune. Cathy and Marcy join Chao in singing a Chinese lullaby, “Nán Ní Wān,” and Chao easily adds her love of American Old-time music to classic fiddle tunes.

“From China to Appalachia” was borne of friendship and mutual love of musical exploration that has inspired a show speaking to the power of music to connect cultures. The trio’s inaugural performances include the Music Center at Strathmore (N. Bethesda, MD) and the Ashe Civic Center (Ashe Co., NC). As individuals, these artists have performed at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts, Smithsonian Institution, Metropolitan Museum of Art, on PBS and National Public Radio.

Tickets to the 47th Pro-Art season are on sale now. Explore the complete schedule of events, purchase season tickets, and make reservations at proartva.org. Season tickets are valid for all performances of the 2023-2024 season and can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling (276) 376-4520.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues or general questions are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email pro-art@uvawise.edu. For evolving conditions related to weather cancellations, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

This engagement is made possible in part through the Mid Atlantic Tours program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts. Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the C. Bascom Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, the Columbus Phipps Foundation, and the Lee County Community Foundation.

#########

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

