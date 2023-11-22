Heart of Appalachia Community Orchestra to Perform at the Lyric Theatre in St. Paul

The Heart of Appalachia Community Orchestra, under the direction of Kevin Townsend today announces its Christmas Concert schedule including performances on Thursday, December 7th at the Lyric Theatre in St Paul, VA , Friday, December 8th; at Lebanon High School in Lebanon; and Saturday, December 9th at Abingdon High School in Abingdon. All three concerts begin at 7pm.

Concerts are free and open to the public, though attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to share with those in need.

For those who’ve attended orchestra concerts at Virginia Highlands Community College in the past, please note that this year’s performance will take place at the AHS auditorium.

This year’s program offers arrangements of Christmas carols and standards from around the world, including tunes with Brazilian, Celtic, African and olde English themes and rhythms. An orchestral version of Morten Lauridsen’s O Magnum Mysterium will be played by the string section. Though this piece is usually performed as a choral work, its lush harmonies and haunting melody work very well for a small string ensemble.

The featured piece in this year’s holiday concerts is The Trestle Tree, composed by the orchestra’s own Roy Crawford along with Dr Donald Sorah, an Associate Professor of Music at UVA-Wise. With simple melodies and elegant harmonies, Trestle Tree is sure to be an audience favorite. While it has been performed by several other ensembles over the past few years, this will be the premier performance for the Heart of Appalachia Community Orchestra.

For more information about the orchestra’s holiday schedule, contact Anthony Flaccavento at

flaccavento@ruralscale.com or 276 698-8956

############

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

