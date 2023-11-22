A Follow-up to Last Saturday’s 81st. Santa Train Event

Editor’s Note: The following press release was sent to the Clinch Valley Times by CSX.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Nov. 21, 2023) – The historic CSX Santa Train made its 81st run this past Saturday, November 18. Santa Claus and 100-plus elves made their way through Appalachia passing out thousands of gifts to families along the 110-mile route.

“CSX is proud to be a part of this rich, cherished holiday tradition,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and CEO of CSX. “I feel privileged to have experienced the magic of the CSX Santa Train for a second year in a row. The ONE CSX team is incredibly thankful for all of the community partners and volunteers who work hard all year long to bring this event to life.”

The CSX Santa Train makes stops throughout rural Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee on the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year. Along the way, volunteers distribute thousands of toys, winter accessories, wrapping paper and other gifts to children and families at each stop. In addition to CSX, event partners include Appalachian Power, Food City, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and Soles4Souls.

“There is no better way to ring in the holiday season than having the opportunity to serve on the CSX Santa Train,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of corporate communications at CSX. “We had a record number of volunteers who worked hard to ensure this year’s event ran seamlessly. Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with us on Saturday.”

New to this year’s train was the “Santa Car” at the rear. The car, ST 100, was originally built in 1914 by ACF for the Norfolk and Western Railway Company. In 2022, CSX acquired the car with the acquisition of Pan Am railways. The car was specially refurbished to fit the needs of theCSX Santa Train and features the current “CSX Executive Fleet” paint scheme, which was completed by the Waycross, Ga., Paint Shop.

Attendees gather around the CSX Santa Train to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus and collect plush and gifts being distributed by volunteers in Clinchco, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Bryan Tucker, vice president of corporate communications at CSX, helps distribute bags for children during the 81st running of the CSX Santa Train. More than 100 volunteers helped distribute thousands of gifts to families along the route.

Santa Claus tosses a plush to the crowd. Thousands of plush were distributed during Saturday’s event.

Cold, misty weather couldn’t keep families from seeing Santa Claus during the 81st running of the CSX Santa Train.

Children excitedly wait to see Santa Claus on the back of the train and snag a plush. Thousands of attendees across three states came out to participate in Saturday’s event.

Photo credit: Ed Rode

