CSX Santa Train 2023 in St. Paul, Virginia

At approximately 10:53 a.m. on Saturday, Noveember18, 2023, the Santa Train arrived in St. Paul as scheduled, to be greeted by what appeared to be several hundred happy people. The train always carries with it a special “something” that brings smiles to the faces of even the most confirmed Grinches.

As usual, the ground crew did an excellent job of keeping everyone safe. At the conclusion of the event, the St. Paul Police Department helped pedestrians and motorists safely exit St. Paul and head for home. From my vantage of the Clinch Valley Times porch, I heard no sounds of vehicles simultaneously attempting to occupy the same space at the same instant. Everyone showed courtesy and consideration. And that’s good.

Several of the people with whom I spoke were from distant places. One couple told me they had been coming to St. Paul since 2004 to see the train. Take a look below at the picture of the “WELCOME” sign on one of the lamp posts in front of the St. Paul Town Hall. Other places say that, too, but we MEAN it.

If you were present to be part of the Santa Train magic today, take at the photos included with this article. You may see yourself – as well as some of your friends and relatives.

HERE IT COMES!

AND THEN THE TRAIN QUIETLY HEADED FOR ITS NEXT DESTINATION…

YES, YOU REALLY ARE WELCOME IN ST. PAUL!

NOTE: All photos by David Gregory and Cody Forsythe.

