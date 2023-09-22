Help Wanted: Lonesome Pine Regional Library – Coeburn Branch

Part-Time Library Assistant (24 hours/week) – Lonesome Pine Regional Library is recruiting for a part-time library assistant at the public library in Coeburn, VA . Must be able to work a flexible schedule including days, evenings, and weekends.

The ideal candidate will have excellent customer service and computer skills. Excellent communication skills essential. Previous library experience a plus.

Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent. Satisfactory reference and criminal background checks are a condition of employment.

An LPRL application must be submitted and may be obtained at any LPRL branch or at www.lprlibrary.org under About/Career Opportunities. Mail or hand deliver application form to LPRL, Attn: Debbie Yates, 124 Library Road, SW, Wise, VA 24293, M-F, 11:30am-5:00pm. Deadline 5:00 pm, Friday, October 6, 2023.

The Lonesome Pine Regional Library is an ADA/EOE employer.

