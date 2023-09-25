TOBY ANN HALE — Obituary and Funeral Notice

TOBY ANN HALE was born on June 7th, 1940. She stepped into glory on September the 23rd, 2023. She was met there by her loving husband of 52 years, Ronald Wayne Hale who passed prior in 2010, her very loved parents Bob and Vernia Kiser, and her youngest brother Mark Kiser. She is survived by her three children Rhonda Ann McCloud and husband Tommy, Wayne Hale and wife Jacqueline, and Jim Hale and wife Cammy. She leaves behind five grandchildren whom she was affectionately known as “Nana”. These include Nicole Leverton and husband Patrick, Matt Hale and wife Sarah, Meagan Chadwell and husband Justin, Taylor Killen and husband Cole, and Austin Hale. She also was very proud to be a great grandmother to her five great grandchildren, Griffin, Collin, Landon, Charleston, and Kendyl. She is also survived by her three sisters, Brenda Phillips, Bobbie White, and Janie White and husband Howard. And her two brothers, Gary Kiser and wife Martha, and Carol Kiser and wife Ella. As well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Toby was a successful and respected business owner with the Amway corporation, which provided her the opportunity to travel the world and live a life that she had always dreamt of. She also got to touch a countless number of peoples lives, getting to help them achieve their goals and dreams as well. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Toby knows that you would always be met with a smile, and to expect laughter and love in any given circumstance. She was a cherished friend, wife, mother, “nana”, and mentor.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 27th. At East Lawn cemetery in Kingsport Tennessee. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow led by chaplain Dave VanBuren who along with his wife, Dee Dee, were devoted friends of Toby.

We would like to give special thanks to Sarah Hale and the Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee for treating Toby with such love and kindness, and to Nicky for your love and care in the last hours Toby was with us.

Services entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home.

