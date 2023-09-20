“Lyrical Collisions” at the Lyric: An Evening of Traditional Music and Poetry

St. Paul, VA – Alaska’s Fiddling Poet Ken Waldman plays old-time Appalachian-style fiddle, writes smart poems, and tells Alaska-set stories. He’ll perform with “The Wild Ones” featuring Janie Rothfield and Allan Carr on Sunday, October 1st at 2 p.m. at the Lyric Theater in St. Paul, VA. Tickets are $10 at the door. Children and students will be admitted free. For more information and to make reservations please visit proartva.org.

Allan Carr was born and raised in Aberdeen, Scotland—a region known for its rich traditional musical heritage. He began singing traditional songs in his teens and winning traditional singing competitions throughout Scotland. In the 80’s Allan teamed up with American fiddler Jane Rothfield—his traditional Scottish singing and Celtic guitar styles melding with Jane’s old-time fiddle and banjo styles for a unique sound. Jane is an award-winning fiddler, tune composer, and clawhammer banjo player adept in both the Celtic and American Appalachian music and song traditions. In addition to her work with Allan Carr, Jane has played fiddle and sung with Rude Girls, Groovemama, and with her own contradance band, Jane’s Gang.

Together, Ken Waldman with Janie Rothfield and Allan Carr offer a show that’s fun, inspiring, and full of surprises. The Wild Ones are going to do what a bunch of ramblers with fiddles, banjos, and guitars are apt to do—make it a party.

Ken Waldman has drawn on 37 years as an Alaska resident to produce poems, stories, and fiddle tunes that

combine into a performance uniquely his. Since 1995, he’s performed at leading concert series, festivals, universities, arts centers, and clubs. Though he’ll still occasionally perform solo, he prefers to bring an accompanist or two, or a whole troupe of musicians, many of them headliners themselves. Past accompanists have included Willi Carlisle, Riley Baugus, The Early Mays, and others who know their way around old-time string-band music.

Tickets to the 47th Pro-Art season are on sale now. Explore the complete schedule of events, purchase season tickets, and make reservations at proartva.org. Individual shows over the course of the season range in price up to $20, while a season ticket to 30 performances can be purchased for $40—less than $2 per show! Season tickets are valid for all performances of the 47th season and can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling (276) 376-4520.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues or general questions are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu. For evolving conditions related to weather cancellations, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the C. Bascom Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, the Columbus Phipps Foundation, and the Lee County Community Foundation.

