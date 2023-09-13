September is Library Card Sign-up Month

The Lonesome Pine Regional Library joins libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a LIBRARY CARD . From borrowing books, eBooks, and audiobooks, to getting homework help, learning new skills, or attending a book club or story time, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy. All without stretching their budget.

Interested in trying a new hobby? Thinking about starting or growing a small business? The library can help. The Lonesome Pine Regional Library offers online databases for elementary, high school, and college students, along with databases for adult learners. Free, self-paced online classes are available for many different subjects.

The Lonesome Pine Regional Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit lprlibrary.org.

During September, the Lonesome Pine Regional Library will host Library Card Sign-up activities:

In St. Paul, the J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library will be celebrating all month long using the movie Elemental theme to for children’s programs to study the elements of Earth. Appy the Fox will visit the Library’s Baby Sprouts and Little Pines story times to get his Library card.

In Coeburn, the Coeburn Community Library will celebrate all month using the Elemental theme for programming. Ranger Ethan Howes from the Natural Tunnel State Park will visit to talk about the Earth’s elements on September 20th. Coeburn will also host a basket give away for adult patrons. Adults will get a chance to win the basket for each 3 items they check out and a chance if they sign up for a new library card.

Join the festivities by getting your own library card today.

