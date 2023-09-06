Piano and Violin Duo to Play UVA Wise 09-17-2023

Wise, VA –Brickle Duo, a husband-and-wife team featuring pianist Dr. David Brickle and violinist Dr. Marianna Brickle, will give a recital on Sunday, September 17th at 3 p.m. in Cantrell Hall on the University of Virginia’s College at Wise campus . The program will showcase a rich tapestry of musical styles and emotions with selections to celebrate the versatility and expressive capacity of the pairing. From the romantic and passionate Sonata in A Major by César Franck to the reflective and atmospheric Nocturne by Lili Boulanger, the program explores a wide spectrum of musical moods and influences. Whether you are a lover of the piano, the violin, or simply appreciate the beauty of harmonious collaboration, this program is a must-see for all music lovers.

The recital is free and open to the public. This performance is brought to you by the Pro-Art Association and UVA Wise in conjunction with the W. Campbell Edmonds and Clinch Valley Concert Series. For more information and to make reservations please visit proartva.org.

Brickle Duo first collaborated in 2007 while studying at Brevard Music Center. They have given numerous recitals throughout the United States, including recent performances for Florida College, City University of New York – College of Staten Island, the Alabama Music Teachers Association, and the annual Concierto de Música Cristiana y Clásica in Levittown, Puerto Rico. Their most recent performance was featured on Blue Lake Public Radio. The Brickle Duo has served on the faculty of Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp in Michigan since 2018.

Tickets to the 47th Pro-Art season are on sale now. Explore the complete schedule of events, purchase season tickets, and make reservations at proartva.org. Individual shows over the course of the season range in price up to $20, while a season ticket to 30 performances can be purchased for $40—less than $2 per show! Season tickets are valid for all performances of the 47th season and can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling (276) 376-4520.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues or general questions are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu. For evolving conditions related to weather cancellations, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the C. Bascom Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, the Columbus Phipps Foundation, and the Lee County Community Foundation.

