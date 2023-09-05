PART-TIME CUSTODIANS NEEDED – Lonesome Pine Regional Library

Lonesome Pine Regional Library is recruiting for part-time custodians in our Coeburn, St. Paul and Big Stone Gap libraries .

The custodian is responsible for maintaining a clean, comfortable and safe environment for library patrons and staff. Cleans and maintains the inside and outside of library buildings as well as the grounds. Must possess a high school diploma or equivalent. Maintenance skills and experience in commercial/janitorial work required. Knowledge of industrial cleaning supplies and equipment essential.

Must be able to effectively communicate verbally as well as possess the ability to adapt and work well within a constantly changing environment. Satisfactory reference and criminal background checks are a condition of employment. An LPRL application must be submitted and may be obtained at any LPRL branch or at www.lprlibrary.org under About/Career Opportunities. Mail or hand deliver application form to LPRL, Attn: Debbie Yates, 124 Library Road, SW, Wise, VA 24293, M – F, 11:30am – 5:00pm.

Deadline To Apply: 5:00pm, Thursday, September 21, 2023.

******The Lonesome Pine Regional Library is an ADA/EOE employer.******

