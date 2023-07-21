Do You Take God’s Gifts for Granted? – by Pastor Pam Sutherland

WHEN I WAS GROWING UP , my father occasionally went on business trips for the company that employed him. As the youngest of 4 children and (according to my siblings) very spoiled, he would bring me a little doll from wherever he had been (probably purchased at the airport gift shop). I was always excited to get that special little gift. One time, when I had grown a bit older, he came home from his trip and before he could put his suitcase down, I blurted out, “Where’s my doll?” Of course, he was quite upset that all I cared about was the gift and not the fact that he had returned home. Chalk it up to being a child but I believe I was old enough to know better. I never received a homecoming gift after that.

I wonder how God feels when we take His gifts for granted? I wonder if He is upset when we act like a spoiled child demanding what we haven’t earned?

God is a giving God, a generous God. In James 1:17 we read:

As someone whose love language is “gifts” I appreciate that God shows His love toward us in His giving. Jesus said He even shows His love towards His enemies, by making His sun rise on the evil and the good and sending rain on the just and on the unjust. (Matthew 5)

He gave His very best for each one of us:

Jesus was God’s gracious (unmerited, undeserved) gift to all of us. That is one gift we should never take for granted.

Even on those days when we find it hard to think of a reason to be thankful, the Bible tells us to give thanks to God because of who He is and what He has done for us. Reading through Scriptures such as Psalm 100:5, Psalm 106:1, 107:1; 118:1, and 136:3, remind us why we should give thanks to God – because He is good and His love endures forever. In His goodness and love He offers us salvation, freedom from sin and death, and provides for our every need and more. We will never run out of reasons to be thankful.

Many times I am still like that spoiled child who takes for granted good gifts I don’t deserve. Every day God’s gifts are abundant in my life – food, shelter, family, friends, – to name just a few, but some days I’m too self-absorbed to look around and be thankful for all that God has given me.

I am sure God is disappointed when I take His gifts for granted; however, unlike my dad, He continues to give good gifts even though I don’t deserve them. He does the same for you too. That is just who He is. And for that, I am thankful.

Grace and peace,

Pastor Pam

NOTE: Pastor Pam Sutherland’s charges include Fort Gibson United Methodist Church in Castlewood, VA and St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Paul, VA.

FROM PASTOR PAM: Thanks to all of our volunteers who cook, bake, label, package, and deliver our monthly hot meal to our neighbors in Castlewood and St. Paul! You are the best! This month we delivered 95 meals consisting of hot dogs, baked beans, slaw, and cookies.

(Note: Not all of our volunteers are pictured below.)

PICTURED ABOVE – THE FOOD IS COOKED AND READY AND THE CREW IS PREPARING TO DISH IT UP! IN ADDIITON TO REGULAR MEALS, THE CREW ALSO PREPARES MEALS FOR THOSE WITH DIETARY RESTRICTIONS. BOTH ARE YUMMY!

DESSERT TRAYS WAITING TO BE FILLED…

DESSERT ITEMS READY FOR PACKAGING

AMPLE PORTIONS ARE SERVED

THE MEALS QUICKY STACK UP

DID YOU RECEIVE ONE OF THESE MEALS?

MEALS ARE GROUPED BY RECIPIENTS’ LOCATION, THEN THEY ARE BAGGED AND READY FOR PICKUP BY THE FANS DELIVERY TEAM.

SOON, PLANS WILL BEGIN FOR NEXT MONTH’S DISTRIBUTION.

