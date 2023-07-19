Meet Shannon Steffey – new Library Director of the Lonesome Pine Regional Library

The Lonesome Pine Regional Library Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that Shannon Steffey has been named the Director of the Lonesome Pine Regional Library, a role which focuses on the strategic leadership and vision for the nine- branch system regional system.

Ms. Steffey will be replacing Julie Short who retired after 32 years of service to library system. Ms. Steffey’s experience includes 28 years working for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Library. Her latest position there was as the Assistant Director of Educational Services and Research Support. Prior to working at UVA Wise, she worked five years for the Tazewell County Public Library System. Ms. Steffey holds a Masters of Library and Information Science from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s degree of Education from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky.

PICTURED ABOVE: Shannon Steffey (left) and Lu Ellsworth, Chairman – Library Board of Trustees

Ms. Steffey states, “I am excited and honored to be the next director of the Lonesome Pine Regional Library System. I believe public libraries are the heart of the community, providing life-long learning opportunities, access to information, and cultural events. Libraries are a place where education and social gatherings allow patrons to learn, discover, and create. I look forward to working with the libraries’ dedicated and talented staff. I have long admired the impact the Lonesome Pine Regional Library System has on the communities in which it serves and I look forward to continuing excellent service and programming while seeking to find new and exciting ways to engage with our communities.”

The Clinch Valley Times extends its welcome and good wishes to Ms. Shannon Steffey – we LOVE our local libraries!

*******

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

