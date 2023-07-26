Summer Fun at the J. Fred Matthews Mem. Library in St. Paul

THE 2023 SUMMER READING PROGRAM at the J. Fred Matthews Mem. Library in St. Paul recently wrapped up another successful session. The program began with a collective goal of 1,000 books/chapters to be read by participants. At the program’s conclusion, the final tally indicated that 4,782 books/chapters had been read. That’s impressive!

(ABOVE) SUMMER READING KICKOFF

Obviously, the Summer Readers ENJOY reading, and there are several reasons why: The library offers a wide selection of books for children to choose from. In addition, special guests provide presentations that are fun and educational. The library’s staff keeps everything lively. The program provides opportunities for social interaction within the group.

FARMER MINER AND HIS SPECIAL GUESTS

It’s all about learning, and the J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library offers additional programs for youngsters year-round. To find out more, stop by the library and ask for info. The staff will be happy to help you.

A PERFORMANCE BY BRIGHT STAR THEATER

P. S. – The library is a great place for older readers, too. The wide selection of large-print books, videos, and audio books is much appreciated. Guess how I know 🙂

THE BUBBLE BRIGADE

SUMMER READING FINALE

