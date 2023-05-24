Karahann Kiser, Appalachian Artist — Gallery Show at the Arts Depot, Abingdon

EDITOR’S NOTE: Before reading the rest of this article, go to Karahann H. Kiser’s website at karahannkiser.com. After you’ve seen her work, you’ll want to find out more.

Karahann H. Kiser is a Johnson City Tennessee-based artist who works in laser pyrography, ink, wood, and digital mediums, is pleased to announce her upcoming exhibition at The Arts Depot in Abingdon, VA. The exhibition, “Flora Fauna and Further Folktales,” will feature over 30 pieces from her series exploring the Appalachian experience. Drawing inspiration from her personal connection to the native ecosystem and the region’s culture, Kiser’s artwork captures the essence of the Appalachian experience through a variety of mediums. A meet the artist reception is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at 2:00pm. Kiser will perform at 3:00 with an art talk to follow.

Through her mastery of laser pyrography, ink, wood, and digital mediums, Kiser creates a unique visual language that speaks to the traditions, values, and struggles of the people and creatures who call the Appalachian region home. The “Flora Fauna and Further Folktales” exhibition will also include a musical performance, where the lighting of two of the “Wheel” pieces will interact with the music.

This immersive experience will transport visitors deeper into the world of Kiser’s art. “I am so excited to share this exhibition with the Abingdon community,” said Kiser. “The Appalachian region is full of rich stories and folklore, and I’ve tried to capture that spirit in my artwork. I can’t wait for visitors to see the pieces in person and to share an interactive lighting musical performance.” The “Flora Fauna and Further Folktales” exhibition will be on display at The Arts Depot from May 31st to July 14, 2023.

