Encouragement and Direction for the Graduates of 2023 — by Pastor Pam Sutherland

THIS IS THE SEASON OF GRADUATIONS. It’s an exciting time in a young person’s life. We celebrate with them and are proud of their accomplishments. We look forward to what the future has in store for them. What advice do we give them? What words of wisdom can we send them out into the world with?

Fortunately, God’s Word has solid advice for graduates, and for all of us as well. Proverbs 3:1-18:

“My son, do not forget my teaching, but keep my commands in your heart,

2 for they will prolong your life many years and bring you peace and prosperity.

3 Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart.

4 Then you will win favor and a good name in the sight of God and man.

5 Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding;

6 In all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.

7 Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and shun evil.

8 This will bring health to your body and nourishment to your bones.

9 Honor the Lord with your wealth, with the firstfruits of all your crops;

10 then your barns will be filled to overflowing, and your vats will brim over with new wine.

11 My son, do not despise the Lord’s discipline, and do not resent his rebuke,

12 because the Lord disciplines those he loves, as a father the son he delights in.

13 Blessed are those who find wisdom, those who gain understanding,

14 for she is more profitable than silver and yields better returns than gold.

15 She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her.

16 Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honor.

17 Her ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths are peace.

18 She is a tree of life to those who take hold of her; those who hold her fast will be blessed.”

Congratulations graduates! God’s favor and blessing be upon you as you start this next journey!

Grace and peace,

Pastor Pam

NOTE: Pastor Pam Sutherland’s charges include Fort Gibson United Methodist Church in Castlewood, Virginia and St. Paul United Methodist Church in St. Paul, Virginia.

