The J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library in St. Paul offers a wide variety of programs geared to instill a love of reading in our community’s Citizens of Tomorrow. On Thursday, May 11, 2023 a graduation ceremony and party for participants in the library’s “Little Pines” program was held at the public park in St. Paul.

Need a bright ray of sunshine in your day? Then take a look at these happy little faces!

FREDDY THE FOX

