New Laws in Virginia 05-12-2023

On Friday, May 12th, 2023, the following bills that were introduced during the Virginia General Assembly’s Reconvene Session were signed into law. Several other proposed laws were vetoed. Click on the bill number for a link to the full text of each bill:

HB 2024 (Leftwich) Judges and magistrates, retired or active; personal information on the Internet, penalty.

HB 2026 (O’Quinn) Renewable energy; biomass-fired facilities, Department of Forestry advisory panel, report.

HB 2169 (Williams) Parole Board; eligibility determinations, reports.

HB 2393 (Hodges) Coastal resilience policy; research university collaborative.

HB 2444 (Bloxom) Offshore wind capacity; development, cost recovery.

SB 1231 (Lewis) Renewable energy; biomass-fired facilities, Department of Forestry advisory panel, report.

SB 1310 (Deeds) Judges and magistrates, retired or active; personal information on the Internet, penalty.

SB 1361 (Morrissey) Parole Board; eligibility determinations, reports.

SB 1441 (Locke) Offshore wind capacity; development, cost recovery.

SB 1492 (DeSteph) Firearm or explosive material; carrying within Capitol Square and the surrounding area, exceptions.

SB 1515 (Stanley) Minors; civil liability for publishing or distribution of harmful material on the Internet.

SB 1533 (Deeds) Medical marijuana program; additional cultivation facility.

The following five bills were vetoed:

HB 1637 (Webert) Electric utilities; pilot program for underground transmission or distribution lines, adds projects.

HB 2332 (Campbell, E.H.) Virginia Economic Development Partnership Authority; eligible site for site development grant.

SB 1035 (McPike) Bridges; state of good repair, allocation of funds.

SB 1308 (Deeds) Virginia Economic Development Partnership Authority; eligible site for site development grant.

SB 1370 (Vogel) Electric utilities; pilot program for underground transmission or distribution lines, adds projects.

