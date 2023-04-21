Notice of Public Hearing for DANTE DOWNTOWN HISTORIC DISTRICT

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­The VA Dept of Historic Resources will conduct a public information hearing of the Dante Downtown Historic District on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm and will be held at Dante Community Center 142 Lower Bear Wallow Road, Dante, VA 24237.

Public comment regarding the proposal will be taken at the time of the hearing or can be sent to Director Julie Langan, Dept of Historic Resources, 2801 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA 23221.

This proposal has been recommended eligible for the Virginia Landmarks and National Registers. This proposal will be presented to the State Review Board and the Board of Historic Resources on June 15, 2023, in the Huntington Room at the Mariners Museum & Park located at 100 Museum Drive, Newport, News, VA. 23606.

For additional information, contact Joanna McKnight at Joanna.mcknight@dhr.virginia.gov or 804-482-6093.

