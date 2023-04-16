J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library Celebrates National Library Week — April 23-29, 2023

(St. Paul, VA) – J. Fred Mathews Memorial Library encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all they have to offer.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and ebooks. But there’s so much more to the story of libraries. Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection.

Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs. J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library helps support our patrons with resources such as hotspots, Chromebooks, iPads, and a privacy booth; and services such as book clubs and a coffee time so that patrons can socialize, story time and after-school programs for the children, along with additional programs and events each month.

If you haven’t checked out your public libraries lately, you’re missing the full story. Stop by for a visit to celebrate with them during National Library Week, April 23-29. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @J.FredMatthewsMemorialLibrary and #National Library Week to join the online celebration.

For more information, visit the library’s website at lprlibrary.org.

