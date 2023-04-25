PRO-ART to present Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” May 8, 2023

Big Stone Gap, VA – Sergei Prokofiev’s timeless “Peter and the Wolf” has delighted young listeners for generations, offering an introduction to instruments of the orchestra. The symphonic folk tale weaves the story of a young boy’s adventures in nature with each character seamlessly portrayed by different instruments. The audience will hear youthful Peter in the sound of the strings, his grandfather in the bassoon, the wolf’s approach in the sound of horns, the bird’s song in the trill of flute, and more, as each character comes vibrantly alive in music.

Symphony of the Mountains performs “Peter and the Wolf” on Monday, May 8th at 7 p.m. in the Union High School Auditorium in Big Stone Gap. This family-friendly performance is free, open to all, and guaranteed to charm listeners of all ages. For more information and reservations, please visit proartva.org.

Former Barter Theatre actor Rick McVey will join the Symphony of the Mountains orchestra to narrate the imaginative story. In his time as a full-time member of the Resident Acting Company at Barter Theatre, America’s longest-running professional theater, McVey appeared in more than 100 productions on Barter’s stages. McVey has also narrated over a dozen audiobooks, both fiction and non-fiction.

Symphony of the Mountains’ commitment to service encompasses the entire region, without regard for state or county boundaries. The orchestra consists of more than 70 professional musicians conducted by Swiss-born Cornelia Laemmli Orth (left) who has been with the Symphony of the Mountains for 16 years. For more information about the symphony and to see a list of upcoming performances, please visit symphonyofthemountains.org.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues or general questions are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu. For evolving conditions related to weather cancellations, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

This performance is made possible in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Pro-Art is additionally supported by the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Columbus Phipps Foundation.

