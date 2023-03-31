Obituary and Funeral Services for Frances Juanita (Fizzy) Jackson, Formerly of Dante, VA

DEPARTED THIS LIFE March 26, 2023, Frances Juanita (Fizzy) Jackson of Rockford, IL in the 91st. year of her age.

Born on February 5, 1932 in Dante, VA, Frances was the daughter of John and Beulah (Roberts) Fizzy and was a graduate of Dante High School.

Frances retired from Amerock, where she was employed in assembly for 50 years.

She was united in marriage to Noel F. Jackson and is survived by her only daughter, Sheila “Kathy Silcox” Lewis. Left to cherish her memory: Great-granddaughters, Caitlin, Shiloh and Mia Roark; sister-in-law, Dee Fizzy; great-nephews, Travis (Melanie) Fizzy, Nathan and Neil Fizzy; great-niece, Tiffany (Brian) Knightly; long term partner, Larry Padgett; many special friends near and far.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Natasha Roark; siblings, Dorothy “Dot” Tiller, John Fizzy Jr., and Thomas Fizzy; special nephews, Fred Edward and Roy Lee Fizzy.

Frances’ family is grateful to the staff of River Bluff Nursing Home for the loving care they provided.

Visitation will take place on Saturday April 1, 2023, 10 am to 11 am at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services, 4301 N. Main St. Rockford, with funeral service at 11 am. Pastor Wendall Maynard will officiate. Interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Friends and family may share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.

