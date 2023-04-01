2023 “Fiddlin’ at the Fairgrounds” at Abingdon, VA – Details Announced

ABINGDON, VA – The Washington County Fairground’s Board of Directors is proud to announce the 2ND Annual ABINGDON OLD-TIME & BLUEGRASS FIDDLERS’ CONVENTION, “Fiddlin’ at the Fairgrounds.” The event be held Friday, June 9th and Saturday, June 10th, 2023 , at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, VA with the legendary, Tim White as the event’s emcee. The photos you see here are from the 2022 event.

With support from local government, local businesses, and numerous music enthusiasts, this event has been created to bring people from across the region to Washington County, VA Fairgrounds for one weekend to compete with other old-time and bluegrass musicians for $7,500 in prize money and prizes. As an added incentive for competitors, their numbers will be entered to win prizes that have been donated from businesses in the area. This gives everyone a chance of winning, regardless of skill level.

More than a competition, you will be able to walk through the campground to find heritage music being played informally among contestant’s and spectator’s campsites. Within the campsite jams you may come across flat foot competitions or find a professional musician taking the time to play music with a child who is just starting out. There will be numerous vendors set up selling local goods, promoting their businesses and organizations. A Fiddlers’ Convention is not complete without good food. Local food trucks will be set up selling tasty treats.

During its first year, the event brought over 2,700 Old Time and Bluegrass fans from 11 different states to Abingdon and over 120 competitors. This is an exciting opportunity for Washington County. The Board of Directors is looking forward to this second event and its continued future and success.

The Convention is a fundraiser for the Fairgrounds to raise money for capital improvement projects of the property and create opportunities to host more community events throughout the year at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The event will be held outside with an inside option for inclement weather. Dry camping will be allowed for an additional fee.

Ticket Prices: Friday- Adult @ $10.00, Youth @ $3.00. Saturday- Adult @ $15.00, Youth $3.00. Weekend Bands are $20.00 Adults and $5.00 Youth. Competition is Free. Dry RV Camping $35.00, Tent Camping $10.00 per tent.

For more information on the weekend, to RSVP, or to be a vendor or a sponsor, visit http://www.abingdonfiddlers.com and be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

