Dancing on Fiddle Traditions – April Verch & Cody Walters to Perform Locally

Pennington Gap, VA – To listen to April Verch and Cody Walters is to be immersed in tradition; to watch them perform is to be transported. Be it regional Canadian roots, American old-time, 50’s country, Scandinavian folk music, or something original that sounds timeless—the common thread is their love and reverence for the music and traditions that have been passed down to them. Husband and wife duo April Verch & Cody Walters will play Pennington Gap’s Lee Theatre on Friday, April 7th at 7 p.m. and Clintwood’s Jettie Baker Center on Saturday, April 8th at 7 p.m. in conjunction with Pro-Art’s 46th season and the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series. Adult tickets are $10 at the door. All children and students admitted free. More information and reservations at proartva.org.

After more than two decades leading her own band, with 14 albums in her name, there is nothing that fulfills Verch or gives her more joy than playing and sharing her music with the world. “It’s like the reward for everything else,” she says. Together, she and Walters are exemplary tradition-bearing performers: never forgetting the roots of the music, that connection to the people in the audience or on the dance floor, to the community sparked by a good song. “It’s about joining together to celebrate everyday life, through music. We’re all in this together.” And so together they press onward: diving deep into musical tradition, bringing people together, forging connections, and sharing their genuine love for the music they play so well.

Verch and Walters’ partnership is one of kindred musical spirits, each a world-class musician in their own right. Their music transitions effortlessly from traditional Ottawa Valley step dancing and fiddle tunes, to old-time fiddle-banjo duets with tight-knit vocal harmonies, to innovative sandpaper foot percussion—all contrasted against Verch’s sweet soprano voice. The duo’s ability to preserve the authentic folk traditions of the past and reintroduce them into the musical landscape of the present is a testament to their masterful musicianship and widespread appeal.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues or general questions are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu. For evolving conditions related to weather cancellations, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Columbus Phipps Foundation.

PHOTOCREDIT: Sandlin Gaither

