New Programs & Exhibits – Russell County Public Library

Calling All Vets! Visit the exhibit “True Sons of Freedom” at the Russell County Public Library in Lebanon. This exhibit has photos of African-American soldiers from World War I and copies of questionnaires they filled out after they left service. Exhibit is available anytime the library is open and is free to the public.

Free Regional Newspapers – Read state & regional newspapers like Richmond, Roanoke and Bristol for free. All you need is a library card, the internet, and your phone or tablet. Complete pages just like they’re published in print with no delivery problems. Stop by your local public library to learn more about “America’s News” from NewsBank, or call 889-8044.

Read with Friends Join the Lebanon Library Book Group to talk about The Half Life of Valery K, April 5, 1 pm. A new book each month…call 889-8063 for more information.

Group Crochet or Knit The Lebanon Library Crochet & Knit group has a new day & time and a new name. “Thread Up” meets Mondays at 1 pm each week. We’ll provide materials and teach you how, or bring your current project and teach us! Call 889-8044 for more information.

