Meaningful Prayer in Our Daily Lives – by Pastor Pam Sutherland

I RECENTLY ATTENDED A CONFERENCE FOR PASTORS as part of my continuing education requirement. The theme for the conference was prayer. I know that might seem a bit odd for a gathering of pastors. After all, shouldn’t pastors know how to pray? Of course we do. We pray at every church service. We are asked to pray at most meetings, and we are usually asked to pray the blessing at church meals. We pray with and for people who are sick, or grieving. We pray for all the needs in our church(es), our community, our country, the world, and our own families. We do a lot of praying.

But like some of you, sometimes even our prayers become rote or even stagnant, like a pond that is not constantly refreshed by a stream of water. Sometimes it is just good to gather with other believers and be encouraged and energized through learning and sharing, and through praying together. It’s one of the reasons several people in our churches have been coming together on Sunday evenings to learn more about prayer and to revitalize our prayer lives as we share insights from the Scriptures.

One of the things that the Lord impressed on my heart during the Conference was the acronym – B. U. S. Y. – Being Under Satan’s Yoke. Maybe you’ve heard that before. I “googled” it and there are many articles written about it. Basically, it means that our enemy, Satan, uses busyness to keep us from spending time with the Lord in prayer, devotion, and Scripture reading – those things that feed our spirit, refresh our souls, drive our passion for Jesus and His purpose.

Do you ever find that you are too busy to pray? To really sit down and have a conversation with the Lord? Some days can be like that. Maybe you whisper short one-word, one-sentence prayers throughout the day as needs arise, or as God puts someone on your heart. Maybe you type “prayers” or “praying” to prayer requests on social media, or that come by text, and say a quick prayer as you are rushing to the next thing on your agenda.

Our heavenly Father certainly hears and answers those quick prayers but what He desires most is spending quality time with us through prayer, Scripture reading, devotions, and listening for His voice. It is in those times when we receive direction, purpose, and passion for God and His Kingdom. It is in those times when the power of prayer is manifest in our life and the lives of others. Satan hates that. He aims to keep us B.U.S.Y. (under his yoke) so that our prayers don’t amount to much.

There are days when my agenda is full, when I seem to be rushing from one thing to another. I hope I will remember that just because my days are full, it doesn’t mean they have to be B.U.S.Y.

Grace, peace, and prayers for God’s presence and blessings in your life!

Pastor Pam

NOTE: Pastor Pam Sutherland’s charges include Fort Gibson United Methodist Church as well as St. Paul United Methodist Church.

