The Legendary Robin & Linda Williams — Coming to the Lyric Theatre in St. Paul, Virginia

St. Paul, VA – Robin and Linda Williams are closing in on a five decade-long career of performing the music that they love—a robust blend of bluegrass, folk, old-time, and acoustic country that combines wryly observant lyrics with wide-ranging melodicism. The duo will take the Lyric Theater stage in St. Paul on Friday, March 31st at 7 p.m. With songs recorded by well-known artists such as Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tom T. Hall, Tim and Mollie O’Brien, Mary Black, The Seldom Scene, and Emmylou Harris, these gifted songwriters have earned the respect of their musical peers.

​​“In 1971, a young schoolteacher named Linda Hill was visiting her parents in Myrtle Beach, S.C., when she met a musician named Robin Williams. She was a singer and played guitar. He was a regular on the coffeehouse circuit. The two hit it off immediately. Two years later, they were married and touring the country in a VW Bug. They’ve been on the road ever since. The couple tour and play constantly, sharpening their chops and blending their voices together in lush Appalachian harmonies. They [were] mainstays on Garrison Keillor’s ‘A Prairie Home Companion’ and have influenced subsequent generations of roots musicians,” writes Stephen Deusner of the pair’s beginnings for CMT Edge.

Adult tickets are $10 at the door. All children and students admitted free. This performance is brought to you in conjunction with Pro-Art’s 46th season and the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series. For more information and to make reservations please visit proartva.org.

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Columbus Phipps Foundation. For more information about Pro-Art, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.

