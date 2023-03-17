“Ourself Behind Ourself, Concealed” — Dave Eggar & Tasha Warren Perform Free Concert

Wise, VA – “One need not be a chamber to be haunted, / One need not be a house; / The brain has corridors surpassing / Material place” penned Emily Dickenson in the opening lines of the poem that inspired the title of cellist Dave Eggar and clarinetist Tasha Warren’s two-time Grammy nominated album, “Ourself Behind Ourself, Concealed.” Eggar and Warren will perform selections from the record in a free concert on Sunday, March 26th at 2 p.m. in Cantrell Hall at UVA Wise with special guests pianist Peter Ryan and violinist Sean Claire.

The quartet will perform chamber works by some of today’s most dynamic and influential composers, Paquito D’Rivera, Meg Okura, Martha Redbone, and Pascal Le Boeuf, alongside works by Brahams and Beethoven. With compositions from Appalachia to the Far East, to the Haitian Caribbean, to the plains of Africa journeying through Cuba to New York, tales whisper and weave to form a beautiful and poignant collision of genres. The result is an explosion of beauty, power, joy, ecstasy, isolation, and unity; uniquely inspired by personal narrative, identity, and the time in which they were written.

Brought to you by Pro-Art and The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, this performance is free and open to all. As seating is limited, patrons are encouraged to make reservations at proartva.org. The concert is in conjunction with Pro-Art’s 46th season and the W. Campbell Edmonds Concert Series.

Dave Eggar and Tasha Warren recorded “Ourself Behind Ourself, Concealed,” at Classic Recording Studio in downtown Bristol. As the world simultaneously stood still and transformed across the globe, these six pieces came into the world during the pandemic lockdown, emerging as a reflection of our complex global landscape.

DAVE EGGAR

Dave Eggar has appeared throughout the world as a classical soloist, including concerto appearances at Avery Fisher Hall, Carnegie Hall, London’s Barbican Center, the Paris Opera, and the Hollywood Bowl. Eggar has performed, recorded, and arranged across genre with some of music’s biggest names, including Frank Ocean, U2, Taylor Swift, and Pete Seeger. He is an adjunct strings instructor at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Tasha Warren, avid teacher and international performer, has premiered over one hundred solo clarinet and chamber works throughout the US, Europe, China and South Korea. She is an assistant professor of chamber music at Michigan State University.

TASHA WARREN

Pro-Art partners with a variety of venues, therefore individuals with mobility issues are encouraged to call (276) 376-4520 or email the Pro-Art office at pro-art@uvawise.edu to make arrangements for parking. For evolving conditions related to the global pandemic, inclement weather, or similar unforeseen circumstances, patrons are encouraged to check proartva.org for up-to-date information.

Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, and the Columbus Phipps Foundation. For more information about Pro-Art, please visit proartva.org, call the office at (276) 376-4520, or send an email to pro-art@uvawise.edu.

