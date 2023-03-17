St. Joseph’s University Students Participate in FANS Program at Fort Gibson UMC

As part of their week in service in the St. Paul-Castlewood area, participants in SJU’s Appalachian Experience (APEX) program visited Fort Gibson UMC on Thursday afternoon, March 16, 2023. There, they assisted the church’s volunteers with packing and labeling 100 hot meals for delivery as part of the “Feed a Neighbor Supper” (FANS) program.

FANS is a volunteer-driven program that once each month provides home-delivery of a hot meal to older folks, those who live alone, people who are ill, and individuals who might need be in need of a smile. The program, which initially served 45 people, now serves 100. It grows each month.

This month’s meal consisted of homemade chili, baked potatoes with toppings, and a variety of amazing homemade desserts (see photos). Meals typically consist of tried & true culinary favorites – and represent Faith translated to works.

