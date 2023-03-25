WMMT’s Spring Fund Drive – 2023

As most of you know, Appalshop in Whitesburg, KY was caught up in the catastrophic flooding that followed torrential rainfall from July 27th through July 30, 2022. Appalshop’s building was heavily damaged, as were its archives and the broadcasting equipment of its radio station, WMMT.

Thankfully, the spirit of the founders of Appalshop lives on. The organization is making a comeback which is detailed in the flyer for its 2023 fundraiser included below. For more information, visit appalshop.org and wmmt.org

Long live Appalshop and WMMT – the voice of the mountains!

COMING UP IN JUNE, 2023…

