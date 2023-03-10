STATEMENT by VIRGINIA DEPT. OF FORESTRY on BUCHANAN COUNTY TRAGEDY

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – At approximately 8:30 p.m. on March 9, a Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) employee was killed while fighting a 15-acre wildfire along Lester’s Fork Road near the Roseann community in Buchanan County.



Rocky S. Wood was a seven-year VDOF employee who worked in the Western Region’s Vansant Office. Rocky joined VDOF full-time as a forest technician in 2016. Prior to that, he worked as a part-time wildland firefighter with the agency and for the Virginia Department of Corrections.



“Today our hearts are broken as we send our sincere condolences to Rocky’s family, friends and fellow colleagues during this difficult time,” said State Forester Rob Farrell.



VDOF has been working in close coordination with the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and an investigation into the event is under way. The fire was contained as of early this morning.

###########

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

