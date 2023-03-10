“Sing Praise to Him” by Pastor Pam Sutherland

WHEN MY CHILDREN WERE VERY YOUNG, back in the 1980’s, we attended a “hippie church”. We met in the cafeteria of a local elementary school. Calvary Chapel of Alexandria was a spin-off of the Calvary Chapel featured in the Jesus Revolution movie. The congregation was mostly young adults, couples with young children who, like me, had not grown up in church. We had a band that led praise choruses rather than hymns. Most of the songs were Scripture set to music. It’s how I memorized Scripture back then. Even now when I’m reading my Bible and come across a passage we used to sing, I can’t read it. I have to sing it!

For the most part we sang the Psalms but we also sang the song of Moses and Miriam from Exodus 15, and songs based on the Gospel stories such as John 7:38. Sometimes the songs were a mash-up of several Bible verses. The Lord will often bring these songs back to mind even after all these years. The other day as I was driving home seeing the green leaves starting to pop out and the pear trees in full bloom, I began singing from Psalm 89:11:

I used to sing that one at the top of my lungs when visiting my parents, swinging in their hammock and looking up at the stars.

Through the years my preference for what we now call “contemporary” Christian music has been challenged by those who think traditional hymns are the only way to worship the Lord. I guess it depends on what is familiar to you. Over the last 30 years in SWVA I’ve worshiped and praised the Lord through bluegrass, country, gospel, Southern Gospel, all the different genres of contemporary Christian, as well as traditional hymns. I don’t think it matters to God what style of music we praise Him in, as long as we are praising Him.

One day there will be people from every tribe and tongue gathered before God’s throne singing in their own languages, in their own style, all for God’s glory. What a beautiful sound that will be!

Until that day, and in whatever style speaks to your heart and draws you closer to Him…

1 CHRONICLES, 16-9

Grace and peace,

Pastor Pam

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

