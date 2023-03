Food City is donating a used box trailer to the Clinch River Little League. The Little League plans to use the trailer for storage to ensure the preservation of their equipment. The donation will benefit both the boy’s baseball and the girls’ softball teams.

The Clinch River Little League fields serve as a primary recreational location for the St. Paul and Castlewood communities, including baseball and softball playoffs, tournaments, and invitationals.

