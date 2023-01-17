Mary Magaline Salyers – Obituary and Funeral Arrangements

ST. PAUL, VIRGINIA – Mary Magaline Salyers, 77, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, Tennessee.

She was born in Scott County, Virginia; daughter of the late Camby Patton and Nannie Mattline Culbertson Williams. Some activities she enjoyed were watching westerns and spending time with her family. She loved her cats and her dogs and enjoyed watching and feeding the birds.

She is survived by her husband, William Bob Salyers; two daughters, Lorie Ann Salyers Trent and husband, Michael of Castlewood, Virginia and Margaret Lavonne Salyers Wilson of St. Paul, Virginia; two sons, Michael Ray Salyers and wife, Harriett of Bristol, Virginia and Jody Allen Salyers and wife, Melissa of St. Paul, Virginia; one sister, Irene Williams of Nickelsville, Virginia; two brothers, Wayne Williams of Kingsport, Tennessee and Carnell Williams and wife, Bobbi Carol of Blountville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Shaun Trent and wife, Whitney, Justin Wilson and wife, Stephanie, Stephen Salyers and wife, Kayla, Jayme Salyers and fiancé, Caleb Meade, and Ryan Salyers; six great-grandchildren, Rylee Trent, Maddox Trent, Araylyn Salyers, Caroline Wilson, Harrison Trent, and William Trent; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mary Magaline Salyers will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Pastor David Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be grandsons.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary Magaline Salyers to the Clinch River Little League, P.O. Box 1126, Castlewood, Virginia 24224 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or online at http://www.stjude.org/donate.

Online condolences may be sent to the Salyers family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at http://www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

